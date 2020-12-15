Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.25

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.25 and last traded at $202.64, with a volume of 243073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.35.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

