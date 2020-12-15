Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.25

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.25 and last traded at $202.64, with a volume of 243073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.35.
CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
