Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of FOF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 93,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.