Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of FOF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 93,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

