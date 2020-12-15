Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 217,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,656. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

