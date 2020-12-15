Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,803. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

