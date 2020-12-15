Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 230,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,469. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile
