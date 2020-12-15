Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 230,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,469. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

