Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 420,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

