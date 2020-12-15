Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of RQI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 420,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.97.
