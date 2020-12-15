Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.
RNP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.