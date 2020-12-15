Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

RNP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.