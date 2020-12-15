Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE PSF traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,303. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

