Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CCZ stock remained flat at $$64.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086. Comcast has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

About Comcast

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

