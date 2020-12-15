Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 44,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

