Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.02. The company had a trading volume of 206,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,354. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.63%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

