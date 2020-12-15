Cryptaur Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.02 million and $775.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 37% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00446275 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00028158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

