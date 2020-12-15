Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, OceanEx, Bithumb and HitBTC. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $47.26 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00065503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00446275 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00028158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.17 or 0.02733669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,192,694,063 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, BigONE, Indodax, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Huobi Global, Bithumb Global, OKEx, Dcoin, OceanEx, CoinTiger, Upbit, Bibox, BiteBTC, KuCoin, DDEX, CPDAX, ABCC, Fatbtc, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

