Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.14

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 234700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

