Datacoin (DTC) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $7,715.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00026142 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.