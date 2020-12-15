Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,675.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00042024 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001959 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002586 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

