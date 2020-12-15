Elementeum Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 263.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. Elementeum has a total market cap of $86,540.70 and approximately $42.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 91.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00151554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00870176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00189446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00150094 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Elementeum Token Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

