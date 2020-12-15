Elitium Hits 1-Day Volume of $129,198.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Elitium has a total market cap of $78.11 million and $129,198.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00013362 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00151554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00870176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00189446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00150094 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium .

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

