Ether-1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $604,078.81 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $604,078.81 and $29,270.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,078,982 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.