Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $235,667.37 and $20,028.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.87 or 0.03029630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 218,868,513 coins and its circulating supply is 176,839,100 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

