Ethverse Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $63,986.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005433 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,430,360 tokens. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

