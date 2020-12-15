Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading 15.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) traded up 15.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.90. 2,579,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,570% from the average session volume of 154,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Specifically, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $503.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

