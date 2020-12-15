EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Volume Tops $35,250.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $74,933.89 and approximately $35,250.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064128 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005439 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006737 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.