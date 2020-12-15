Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 245,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,023,535. Nikola has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

