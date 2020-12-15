Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:PFO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,332. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

