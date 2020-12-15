Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.40

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 292769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.