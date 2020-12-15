Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) Shares Down 16.7%

Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 108,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 118,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

