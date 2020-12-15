GeoCoin (GEO) Market Cap Reaches $697,475.46

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $697,475.46 and $2,422.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00422021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,459.71 or 1.00117001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027450 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003550 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

