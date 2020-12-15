GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Market Cap Tops $11.44 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00018050 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $11.44 million and $251,726.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00151424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00872210 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00189283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00150181 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,259,827 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

