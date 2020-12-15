Head-To-Head Comparison: Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) vs. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Lentuo International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.21 billion 0.38 $184.40 million $9.46 15.14 Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lentuo International.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Lentuo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 3.08% 29.87% 6.80% Lentuo International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lentuo International has a beta of 69.58, meaning that its share price is 6,858% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and Lentuo International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lentuo International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $130.71, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Lentuo International.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Lentuo International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 107 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 88 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Lentuo International Company Profile

Lentuo International Inc. operates automobile franchise dealerships in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various automobile products and services, including new passenger vehicles, auto parts, and accessories; automobile repair and maintenance services; assistance services in procuring automobile insurance and financing, and other automobile-related services; and automobile leasing services. Its dealerships sell seven automobile brands comprising FAW-Volkswagen, Audi, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda, and GAC-Honda. The company operates 12 franchise dealerships, 10 automobile showrooms, and 1 automobile repair shop. It sells new vehicles to individual retail customers, as well as to institutional customers, such as taxi companies and government entities. Lentuo International Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

