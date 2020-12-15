HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $1.25. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. HEXO traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. 23,590,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 12,622,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEXO by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HEXO by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

