HOMIHELP Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00012657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $35,432.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00151554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00870176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00189446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00150094 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

