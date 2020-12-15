HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.38 ($5.28).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

LON HSBA traded down GBX 6.04 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 397.36 ($5.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,669,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,889,070. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.12. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 375.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 353.42.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.