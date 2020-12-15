i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 195,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.02 million, a P/E ratio of -739.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

