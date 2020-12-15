Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $12.25 to $13.25. The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. 513,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 757,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 2,484,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after acquiring an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

