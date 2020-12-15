INLOCK (ILK) Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $35,767.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00444089 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00028285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,655,904 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

