Investors Buy Large Volume of NuVasive Put Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,111 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,401% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

NUVA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 24,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,346 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $25,956,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

