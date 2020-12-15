Investors Buy Large Volume of Veru Put Options (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,909% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 1,312,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,650. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $653.93 million, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

