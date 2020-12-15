Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 936% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,020 shares of company stock valued at $18,755,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.