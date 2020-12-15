Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.14

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and $22,940.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00151424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00872210 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00189283 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00150181 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

