IoTeX Price Tops $0.0070 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. IoTeX has a market cap of $40.35 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance, Coineal, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

