iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.76

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 1755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.