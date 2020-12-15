iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.78

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.78 and last traded at $117.56, with a volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

