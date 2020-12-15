iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.72

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.72 and last traded at $212.51, with a volume of 4473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 84,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,279,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,915,000 after buying an additional 3,275,740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,701,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

