Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of ISR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 735,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,189. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the second quarter worth $158,000.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

