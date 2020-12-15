IVERIC bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,993 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the typical volume of 719 call options.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 57,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,450. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.