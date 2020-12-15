IZE (IZE) Reaches One Day Volume of $192,547.00

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, IZE has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One IZE token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges. IZE has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $192,547.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00151236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00870413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00189047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00448439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00149810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00087986 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

