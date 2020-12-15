Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. Cowen initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

KYMR traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. 209,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.