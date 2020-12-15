Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $585,893.69 and $14,668.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00151554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.08 or 0.00870176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00189446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00150094 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.