Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 758,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 858,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.47.
In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.