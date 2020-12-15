Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 758,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 858,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

